As we embrace on the new immigration and nationality changes, both individuals and enterprises are being impacted on how the immigration programs will work and the wider impact.

This is why ICS Legal have embarked on a wider study, understanding the impact of these changes and what is needed to ensure we create a balance.

1. A number of businesses’ concern is

about having a competitive workforce,

with the ability to undertake both skilled

and low skilled work.

2. Securing the route to settlement for

those coming to study, work or invest in

the UK.

As the UK Government will be soon closing the EUSS program, this significantly impacts EU nationals looking to secure their work/investment, as well as to apply for British nationality.

Start-up business, temporary work visa, charities and care agencies sponsor licences

To apply for a Sponsor Licence as a start-up business, or any small businesses, Home Office requires you to provide the following:

1. That you are an established business or that you are a genuine start-up business.

2. Have a robust and structured HR systems in place.

3. Do have a genuine vacancy within your business and have the financial affordability to sponsor the migrant.

Innovator Founder Visa & Scale-Up Visa

Applying for the innovator founder visa is an accelerated route to apply for settlement, also known as ILR after 3 years. You will need to demonstrate that your business is scalable, viable and innovative.

Applying for the innovator founder visa is an accelerated route to apply for settlement, also known as ILR after 3 years. You will need to demonstrate that your business is scalable, viable and innovative.

In contrast to the scale-up visa, this allows start-up businesses to apply for a Sponsor Licence and recruit talented skilled workers under the visa programs. This leads to settlement after 5 years.

Becoming a British nationality and apply for naturalisation

Once you are able to secure indefinite leave to remain, you will have an entitlement to become a British national.

1. Have completed 5 years of residency and held ILR for more than 12 months.

2. Meet the residency requirements, including absences.

3. Have completed the Life in the UK test and English Language test unless you are exempted.

Alternatives ways of becoming a British national:

1. If there is a historic procedural error, for example your parents were British or you were born in a British colony territory.

2. You can become a British citizen if you are a minor and, in some instances, do not need to hold ILR status.

3. Applying to become a British national by way of discretion.

