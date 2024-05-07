Baby Reindeer, the latest Netflix hit to take the world by storm, was partially filmed in southeast London.

The popular series follows comedian Richard Gadd, under the pseudonym Donny Dunn, as he recounts his real-life experience of being stalked by obsessed fan ‘Martha.’

It has been number one on the UK Netflix top ten since it premiered on April 11.

As well as being filmed in Edinburgh, a bulk of it took place in southeast London, at the following locations:

Brockwell Park

In a scene used in the series trailer, Donny is seen sitting on a park bench at Brockwell Park.

The park, located between Herne Hill and Tulse Hill, also featured in last year’s award-winning film, Rye Lane, which was also filmed in similar spots.

Electric Avenue, Brixton

Struggling to make the big time, Donny is depressed after his comedy fails to land.

He is seen walking around Electric Avenue looking miserable.

Royal Vauxhall Tavern

This pub features in episode 3 when Donny goes on a date with Teri, a trans woman he meets on an app.

Here we see him on edge, as Martha’s harassment gets too much and he fears being found out for lying to Teri.

Peckham Liberal Club

Also in Episode 3, Teri comes to see Donny’s show and he’s heckled by Martha.

According to Location Collective, this working men’s club has been used for other series such as Grantchester, Humans and The Capture, as well as featuring heavily in Elton John’s biopic Rocketman.

Greenwich Magistrates’ Court

Greenwich Magistrates’ Court is both the court where Martha eventually gets sentenced and the police station where a desperate Donny has a series of increasingly surreal interactions with an unhelpful officer (played by Thomas Coombes.)

Rivoli Ballroom, Brockley

It pops up in ‘Baby Reindeer’ in a scene where Donny falls apart on stage before an audience of unsympathetic punters.

Another popular filming location, this venue has popped up in everything from ‘Killing Eve’ to ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.