Blackwall Tunnel will close southbound for four weekends to support work on the new tunnel, which promises to ‘ease congestion’ when built.

Those travelling south must seek alternative routes across the weekends of 18-20 May, 1-3 June, 8-10 June and 29 June – 1 July.

The planned closures are required to carry out work to support the new Silvertown Tunnel.

The tunnel, which is set to open in 2025, will provide a public transport-focused river crossing with zero-emission bus links across the Thames.

This project also aims to reduce congestion and improve the reliability and resilience of the Blackwall Tunnel.

Nick Fairholme, Director of Capital Delivery Systems at TfL, said: “We are getting closer to the opening of the new Silvertown Tunnel and appreciate that these planned weekend works will have an impact on some drivers.

“We are doing everything in our power to limit potential disruption and complete these essential works as quickly as possible, including ensuring a northbound route through the Blackwall Tunnel is maintained throughout.”

The closures will not affect northbound traffic and will be diverted via the southbound tunnel when required.

Route 108 will be temporarily split and terminate at Canning Town station and North Greenwich, with customers asked to use the Jubilee line to cross the river to complete their journeys with subsequent refunds available if required.

All closures will start at 00:01 on the Saturday morning, with southbound traffic being restored by 05:00 on Monday morning at the latest.

For the latest on how roads are running, please visit:?https://tfl.gov.uk/traffic/status/