Southwark Council has appointed a new communications director on a salary of ‘up to £142k’ to improve the way it engages with residents.

Eddie Townsend is the council’s first-ever Director of Communications, Engagement and Change – a role created to help deliver its Southwark 2030 plan.

Southwark 2030 was launched last year and aims to set out how the council will improve the borough informed by residents’ feedback over the next seven years.

The description on Southwark Council’s job page lists the salary range for the role as £113,019 – £142,116.

This caused concern amongst opposition politicians, with the Liberal Democrats branding it ‘fiscally irresponsible’ and ‘insulting’ that the Labour authority intended to spend a six-figure sum on the new senior management role while it was slashing other services.

However, the council said the new role was necessary to improve how it supported, engaged, communicated and consulted the borough’s diverse communities, so it could get the ‘best possible deal’ for council tax-payers.

Mr. Townsend joins Southwark from Waltham Forest Council, where he worked for seven years as Director of Communications following other senior roles in policing and central government.

He said about his new role: “I am thrilled to be joining Southwark Council at such an exciting time. After meeting staff, partners and members of the community I could see the passion they have to improve the lives of residents.

“It will be a privilege to work alongside them to make Southwark an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Althea Loderick, Chief Executive of Southwark Council, said: “I am delighted Eddie will be bringing his immense experience and passion to Southwark. He was appointed following a robust selection process, which also included representation from the community, who were able to test and validate all the candidate’s credentials.

“Eddie will take a leading role in improving how we engage, consult, communicate and work in partnership with residents, communities, major partners and the voluntary sector, and how we transform as an organisation to get the best possible deal for council tax-payers in terms of our approach to future service design and delivery – all to help us realise our ambitious vision for Southwark as we head towards 2030.”

His appointment follows an independent review of the council as part of the Local Government Association Corporate Peer Challenge programme.

The role will also incorporate the development of corporate strategy and insight, and be key in enhancing strategic relationships with the Southwark Anchors Network: a group of major public and private organisations in the borough working collectively to build wealth and opportunities in Southwark.