We are asked the questions often, how to find an Immigration Lawyer, that can help and ensure the right visa and immigration programs are applied for. Businesses rely on the right guidance, so that they can hire and retain the right talents.

UK Government statistics on immigration & visa programs

36% 47% 52%

Monthly entry clearance Employers are applying Appeals to the Tribunal are

applications are refused. for a sponsor licence. overturned.

Interactive platform

We have made things simple; to find an immigration Lawyer, you can use the details below to search and find.

Use the interactive platform https://icslegal.com/find-an-immigration-lawyer.

Need to speak with one of our Lawyers, call us on 020 7237 3388 or email us at info@icslegal.com.

Choosing the right Immigration Lawyers

Getting the right help is important, as an Immigration Lawyer can provide helpful guidance including advice on information and evidences, when you decide to make an immigration visa application.

Below is a checklist of how to choose the right Lawyer:

A Lawyer will usually ask and discuss about your personal circumstances. If you are a business or an organisation, they will want to know the job you intend to fill and what local job advertisements you have done.

Suitable immigration programs will be advised and confirm whether the requirements could be met.

If not, your Lawyer would advise on alternatives, giving you clear strategic advice.

Ensure you understand the legal advice provided. It would be helpful to ask the Immigration Lawyer to provide a written advice, so that you can make an informed decision.

Getting specialist immigration advice

When you decide to make an immigration application to the Home Office, you should seek advice especially on the following legal matters:

Apply for entry clearance visa or leave to remain as a family member, dependent children and parents. If you have been refused a visa or have exhausted your appeal rights. Find more details at https://icslegal.com/Visa-Refused-Appeal. Applying under the EU Settlement Scheme including late applications. Detained or given removal directions including deportation orders. To apply for British nationality, also referred as naturalisation, including children registration process. Skilled workers, including temporary work visas and sponsor licence for employers.

Get help Lawyers Apply for visa

Seeking help early can Find the right Lawyer to File the right application to

help to plan and apply help apply for the visa visit, work, study, business or

on the right visa program. apply for a sponsor licence.

program.

How to make an application for a visa or sponsorship skilled worker as an employer

The new visa process means both applications and evidences are filed digitally, to reduce administration work for the Home Office.

Check the application type prior applying to ensure you apply under the correct visa category. UKVI does have helpful guidance tool available to help choose the right application.

Future of immigration technology

Immigration change is happening at a fast rate, so for employers, we have created a bespoke software application to help manage both HR & Immigration Visa Programs.

Take a free trial at https://icslegal.co/book-demo.

Whether you are a start-up, or a business looking to hire the right talent, immigration sponsorship visa programs helps both businesses and organisations, allows you to find the right talent.

Stay connected with the latest legal advice

Speak to us on 020 7237 3388 and find more information on www.icslegal.com. Stay connected with us with all the latest legal changes on immigration, nationality and human rights policies.