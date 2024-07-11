Drivers will have to pay to enter the Blackwall and new Silvertown tunnels next year and Londoners are getting their say on how much it will cost.

The new Silvertown tunnel, first proposed in 2012, is hoped to reduce congestion and deliver faster, more reliable journeys in east London, including new public transport and cycle connections, and help to improve air quality around Blackwall Tunnel.

When the tunnel opens in spring 2025, user charges will apply at both the Blackwall and Silvertown to manage traffic and pay back construction costs.

It is proposed that the standard off-peak rate of £1.50 for cars, motorbikes and small vans would apply the majority of the time for vehicles registered for TfL AutoPay.

Charges will be incurred between 6am and 10pm, seven days a week. It will be free to travel through the tunnels overnight.

To manage traffic during the busiest times, peak charges will apply. It is proposed that peak charges will be £1 more than standard off-peak charges for motorbikes and an extra £2.50 for cars and small vans, and will apply for four hours northbound in the morning (from 06:00 to 10:00) and three hours southbound in the evening (from 16:00 to 19:00), Monday to Friday.

As the tunnels are so close together both need to be charged to ensure that traffic levels do not increase as a result of drivers seeking to use the uncharged crossing.

There is now an eight-week consultation where Londoners can comment on the proposed tunnel user charges, discounts and exemptions. This will enable TfL to ensure the user charge and range of discounts have been informed by feedback from the public.

To support residents and businesses, a green and fair package of concessions and discounts is proposed, including a 50 per cent charge discount for people on low incomes across east and south-east London, as well as free cross-river bus, cycle shuttle and DLR travel for at least one year.

The consultation will run until 3 September 2024 and can be viewed here.

The proposed charges are: