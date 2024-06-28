The full line-up for southeast London’s best Old School Anthem’s festival has been announced.
KISSTORY is returning to London’s Blackheath Common on Saturday 27 July, with Fuse ODG, Wayne Wonder, Artful Dodger and more.
The event promises a full day of nostalgia and vibes, hosted by KISS Breakfast’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Keeley.
The pair, who rose to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with their dance troupe ‘Diversity’, said: “We can’t wait to bring KISSTORY back to the UK this Summer, get ready for all the festival vibes, the biggest Old Skool tunes and – hopefully – non-stop sunshine!”
With a little bit of luck, the weather will be incredible as festivalgoers dance the night away to their favourite songs.
New KISS presenters Marvin Humes and Alex Scott will also be taking to the stage, as well as the VOXI Presents KISS Chosen one Winner, Sam Sax.
Tickets are on sale now at KISSFMUK.com and start from £56.
The full-line up is below:
Alex Scott
Alison Limerick
Artful Dodger
Baby D
Big Brovaz & Booty Luv
DJ Ace
DJ Luck & MC Neat
DJ Pioneer
Elisabeth Troy
Fuse ODG
General Levy
Hyperactive MC
Jake Thomson
Kele Le Roc
Kyla
Lisa Maffia & Mc Romeo
Martin 2 Smoove & Andy Purnell
Marvin Humes
Matchstick
Matt Jam Lamont
Oxide & Neutrino
Phats & Small (Ft. Rick Live)
Ramz
Rat Pack
Sam Sax (our VOXI Presents KISS Chosen one Winner)
Selecta Jay
Shola Ama
Shortee Blitz
SL2 – SLIPMATT
Special MC
Wayne Wonder
Wideboys
Hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely
Leave a Reply