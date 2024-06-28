The full line-up for southeast London’s best Old School Anthem’s festival has been announced.

KISSTORY is returning to London’s Blackheath Common on Saturday 27 July, with Fuse ODG, Wayne Wonder, Artful Dodger and more.

The event promises a full day of nostalgia and vibes, hosted by KISS Breakfast’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Keeley.

The pair, who rose to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with their dance troupe ‘Diversity’, said: “We can’t wait to bring KISSTORY back to the UK this Summer, get ready for all the festival vibes, the biggest Old Skool tunes and – hopefully – non-stop sunshine!”

With a little bit of luck, the weather will be incredible as festivalgoers dance the night away to their favourite songs.

New KISS presenters Marvin Humes and Alex Scott will also be taking to the stage, as well as the VOXI Presents KISS Chosen one Winner, Sam Sax.

Tickets are on sale now at KISSFMUK.com and start from £56.

The full-line up is below:

Alex Scott

Alison Limerick

Artful Dodger

Baby D

Big Brovaz & Booty Luv

DJ Ace

DJ Luck & MC Neat

DJ Pioneer

Elisabeth Troy

Fuse ODG

General Levy

Hyperactive MC

Jake Thomson

Kele Le Roc

Kyla

Lisa Maffia & Mc Romeo

Martin 2 Smoove & Andy Purnell

Marvin Humes

Matchstick

Matt Jam Lamont

Oxide & Neutrino

Phats & Small (Ft. Rick Live)

Ramz

Rat Pack

Sam Sax (our VOXI Presents KISS Chosen one Winner)

Selecta Jay

Shola Ama

Shortee Blitz

SL2 – SLIPMATT

Special MC

Wayne Wonder

Wideboys

Hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely