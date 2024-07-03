Those looking to bring their children to the UK or apply for legal adoption, will need to make sure you follow the correct legal process.

1. Child dependant visa can be applied for those wishing to bring their children or relative children in the UK.

Sponsors can either be British, settled or on a temporary residency permit.

2. If you intend to adopt a child from abroad, you will need to follow the legal adoption process.

UK Gov statistics

2,580

Children legally adopted by couples in the UK ending 2023.

4,500

Legal adoption of children from abroad.

38%

UK visa for dependant childrenare refused a UK visa.

Types of legal adoptions

The most common legal adoptions accepted by the UK courts is the Inter-country adoptions and this comes under the Recognised Overseas Adoption.

There are other legal adoptions that are accepted based on the person sponsoring a child to the UK:

1. Hague Convention. Usually, a parent would engage an agency to identify a chid in a particular country for adoption.

2. Guardianship process. There can be instances whereby a parent needs to follow a legal process in the country where the adoption takes place, and the initial process is guardianship, followed by full legal adoption.

3. De facto adopted children. There is concessionary policy in place to allow a child to join their legal parents in the UK.

4. Coming to the UK to complete the legal adoption process.

How to apply for a “child UK dependant visa”

The process of applying for a child to either come and join a parent, legal guardian or a relative in the UK, can be a complex process. So, we have put together some useful information:

1. At start, you may need to contact the Department for Education (DfE). As a person looking to adopt, you

may need to be legally assessed.

2. Check the country you are completing the legal adoption and ensure that process meets the UK standards.

3. Then apply for the UK visa – ensure you choose the correct immigration visa process, to ensure the appropriate

immigration rules are being applied.

Child dependant visa refused

If a decision is made against your child’s UK visa, you can legally appeal the decision before the tribunal in the UK.

1. You will usually have 28 days to file an appeal, unless the child is in the UK, in which case, you will have 14 days.

Most common grounds of refusal include, but not limited to “sole parental responsibilities”, or “legal adoption not completed in accordance to the law of the country”, the Home Office would usually explain their reasons for refusal.

Take advice as early as possible to ensure you prepare for the legal challenge.

Your Lawyer can advise whether to appeal or apply for the visa again.

Ensure you submit both information and documents relevant to the visa program.

