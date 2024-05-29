Transport for London (TfL) has announced London Underground stations on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines might be forced to set up ‘queuing systems’ on Saturday (June 1).

Both lines are expected to be especially busy as fans make their way to Wembley Stadium for the UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund.

To manage the crowds, TfL says safety measures such as queueing, Tube trains not stopping at all stations or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

Those not going to Wembley on Saturday should seek alternative travel routes to avoid the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.

In particular, Baker Street, Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Charing Cross, Embankment, Marble Arch, Waterloo and Westminster will be busy, along with Wembley Park and Wembley Central as fans travel to the stadium and then again after the final whistle.

The match kicks off at 8pm.

To plan your journey head to https://tfl.gov.uk