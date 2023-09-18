NHS services across southeast London are likely to be affected by both consultants’ and junior doctors’ strikes, the former starting tomorrow (Tuesday 19 September).

During what will be a ‘very challenging few days’, local NHS leaders and clinicians are urging people to help limit the impact by choosing the best option for seeking advice or treatment.

In most cases, this means not going to emergency departments unless you have a serious injury or life-threatening illness. Instead, people are being advised to speak with their GP or pharmacist, call 111 or visit NHS 111 online, so emergency and urgent care is available for those who most need it.

The consultants’ strike will start this Tuesday 19 September and end on Thursday 21 September. The five-day junior doctors’ strike will start on Wednesday 20 September and end on Saturday 23 September.

GP surgeries will be open as usual during the strike and people with an NHS appointment should attend as planned unless they have been contacted about rescheduling.

Dr Jonty Heaversedge, Joint Medical Director for the NHS in southeast London, says: “There will be a very challenging few days while strike action is on, especially on the day when both junior doctors and consultants are on strike. It is therefore understandable that people will be worried.

“However, prioritising patients who need the most urgent help remains our top priority. It is therefore important for everyone to help limit the pressure on NHS staff and on the health service before, during and after the strike.”

Dr Heaversedge added that people can help out the local NHS by checking in on vulnerable neighbours, friends and relatives.

This webpage gives clear information on the range of services available so people can access the healthcare or advice they need for themselves or for a loved one.

Andrew Bland, Chief Executive of South East London Integrated Care Board, says: “During strike action, we put comprehensive measures in place to limit the disruption to patients as much as possible. It is, of course, unfortunate that local people may experience some disruption during this time and we do not underestimate the impact that this can have.

He added: “Southeast London residents have responded well during the previous strike action taken by junior doctors and other NHS staff. I would like to thank them for this and urge them to continue making use of the full range of services available.”

All strikes start and end at 7:00 a.m. on the dates listed.