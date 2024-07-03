We see changes to the immigration policies by the UK Government at fast pace. Seems that immigration matters are always at the headlines.

Recent updates from The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP shows Skilled workers are contributing nearly £1million each year in income tax and national insurance.

Business immigration programs are supporting the ability for the UK to become competitive in the global markets.

Business visas for the UK

As the UK embarks on pushing through investment, overseas businesses looking to relocate to the UK have been made easier by the UK Home Office.

The Global Mobility Visa programs allows businesses from outside of the UK to come and set-up a business in the UK. Find more details at https://icslegal.com/Global-Business-Mobility-Visas. ICS Legal can help our clients on business planning, financial strategy and marketing investment.

To apply for a business visa, an organisation must demonstrate that they have a successful business overseas and intending to relocate to the UK.

To demonstrate through financial records, the business generates income and is a scalable, viable and innovative business for the UK.

Have the financial means to set-up in the UK.

Create a viable and realistic business plan to support in the business visa application.

Apply for a sponsor licence once the business is set up in the UK. This would allow someone on the visa to be then sponsored under the skilled worker program.

Sponsor licence fee from £536.

The scope of new and start-up businesses including small businesses are able to apply for a sponsor licence and employed skilled workers.

Applying for a sponsor licence

When a business identifies a talent, this is a critical business matter and if a person then requires to be sponsored, applying for a sponsor licence is one of the first steps to be taken.

Further details at https://icslegal.com/sponsorship-licence.

The employment must be skilled worker and, in the Home Office, published lists.

A sponsor licence allows a business in the UK to employ someone on the work visa routes. A work visa route leads to settlement after 5 years.

The sponsor licence once granted, must be managed and meet the compliance requirements.

Documents for a sponsor licence? You will need to prove that the business is established legally, meets the requirement of UK’s legislation and have the financial means to sponsor.

How long is the sponsor licence valid for? 4 years.

What happens if the sponsor licence is refused? You may have a right to legally challenge the decision and may not be permitted to apply for a new sponsor licence.

ICS Legal, what we are doing to help the business community

As a regulated law firm, we use our space in both legal and technology to enhance the experience in immigration needs, whether you’re an individual, entrepreneur or a business.

Create strategic planning for businesses looking to set-up in the UK. We build on transformative ideas for our clients. Help to create immigration programs including skilled worker visa’s, and apply for sponsor licence, including compliance and management. Providing legal advice through litigative process with the UKVI and the judiciary system.

Moving at speed and experience

ICS Legal places itself in a unique position, with over 2 decades of immigration program management and litigation services, our colleagues are here to support our clients.

