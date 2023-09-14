The UK Home Office policy clarifies the definition of a person’s Good Character when one considers applying for British nationality. At ICS Legal, our Immigration Lawyers are continuously working to supporting clients prior to applying, ensuring that all concerns are covered before submitting.

Checking prior applying will help to get a faster decision and also prevents a refusal of your British nationality application.

Types of offences

Here is a list of offences that can affect your application for British nationality.

Traffic offences, drink driving, driving without insurance and repeating offences. Bankruptcy. Criminal offences. Specific cautions.

Note these do fall under non-custodial offences, where custodial offences do lead to further periods, in placing a restriction to apply.

Based on Guidance: British Nationality: Good Character Version 4.0.

British Nationality Eligibility:

With an application for British nationality, the standard notion is an applicant completing 5 years of lawful residence in the UK.

As part of the application, you are required to provide proof of residence as well as meet the English test requirements where required (aged between 18 Years to 65 Years). If you would like to be exempted from the English language requirements, that may be possible.

Costs:

As of today, adult applications cost £1,330 (September 2023), where a minor application averages £1,012 (Under 18 Years).

Note under 18 years applicants are able to consider a waiver of the Home Offices, although this is based on exceptional circumstances.

News: Mohamed Al-Fayed (Ex Owner of Harrods and Fulham Football Club) was not able to gain British nationality, due to the theories of the cause of death of his son and Princess Diana.

The need to declare:

Our Immigration Lawyers always advise to have a level of cautiousness when making an application for British nationality. This is to make sure that all information is adequately submitted as part of the submission.

If you as an applicant have had an offence or caution previously, it is important to gain clarity if this is something that needs to be disclosed. We always recommend getting immigration advice before moving forward.

When submitting the application

We recommend providing details on the form when making an application. In addition, you are able to write out a statement to provide clarity towards the detail being submitted.

Note non-declaration can lead to the Home Office raising deception when serving a decision. The Home Office Case Working Team do take this aspect quite seriously. This can have a detrimental impact a decision leading you being not eligible to re-apply for up to 10 Years.

Getting the right information, when applying for British Citizenship:

At ICS Legal, our Lawyers ensure to provide clarity when considering to apply. It is an important element in having a level of comfort before committing to Home Office fees.

Our Application Checking Services & Managed Services also allow us to provide a prepared application giving certainty that all information is sufficiently presented before submitted.

Read more on the process involved under the Sponsorship Guidelines on our website, www.icslegal.com.

Tel: 020 7237 3388

Website: www.icslegal.com