In today’s world, technology is shaping how and what we do, whether it’s buying or getting a service, we rely on it. At Tech ICS, we are helping our client’s make the right choices.

Michelle Donelan, who is the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, at Tech UK on Monday 11 March, spoke in detail how technology impacts both our personal and business life. In her lengthy speech, she speaks about how important connectivity is. It’s a powerful speech about how AI is changing what we do and how we behave.

When we speak to our client’s, they are worried about what to do and how to go about using technology to enhance their business. Digital commerce has blended into our culture, access is easier and staying relevant to consumer needs are essential.

We hope the following guide can help you make the right choices, allowing you to deal with relevance and matching with pace.

Need more details, speak to us on 020 237 3388 or email us at info@techics.com.

Entering the space of technology

Whether you are a small or medium business, technology can help your business bring value to your customers.

To buy a domain, you can simply do this on our website https://techics.co.uk. This allows you to then have a space in the world web.

This allows you to then link your social media platforms or other connections to your domain, making it easier for your business to be found.

Strategy and ideas

Once you have found your domain, building your own website or enhancing the existing website is an exciting time.

Helpful strategy guidance on how to build your website that works, are as follows:

We know a website can be a very effective to build a customer relationship. Think what you want a customer to do on your website.

Create a website that engages with your customers. For example, if you are selling a product, providing details and information, with the ability to complete an online purchase connected to a payment gateway, can enhance and simplifier the process.

Build simple navigation, allowing your customers navigate through your website and build connection to your business, on what you want them to do.

Using technology to deliver better for your customers is what you need to do. Data and information that is relevant to your business and customers will help you make the right decision, creating a much stronger relationship.

How to create and build your own website

We help you to achieve the next. As new platforms and channels are emerging into the marketplace, your brand’s digital experience is now ever important to engage in the right way. Our webstore offers the following:

Tech ICS offer no-code website builders. You can build your website from £4.99 a month, with FREE Hosting at https://techics.co.uk/websites.

Our professional templates allow you to connect your domain to the website, and your website would be live in minutes.

Fast and secured website hosting

As your business grows, website hosting is an essential part of your business. We provide secured and scalable hosting services, find more information at https://techics.co.uk/hosting/.

Speak to us today

Tech ICS are listed by the Law Society as an approved supplier. Please find our details here – https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/legal-services/tech-ics/1109.supplier.

We help to establish a powerful unifying idea to express your business core identity, using our technological products and services. Visit us at www.techics.com