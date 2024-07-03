As the drive to reduce immigration continues, the UK Government has identified that both students and those on the healthcare work visas, are the biggest contributors to the increase in net migration.

It seems unfair, when post Covid, the UK needed both economical funding and workforce, the rules were relaxed and then they are now blamed for something created by the UK Government.

Changes to impact

• For the businesses, the skilled worker visa salary threshold has increased to £38,700. There is a reduction on those

under the entrant level.

• New Immigration Salary list created and replaces the UK Shortage List.

• Appeal rights including Administrative Review changes.

• Partner rule changes including salary threshold.

Partner salary threshold & others

As most may be aware, the salary threshold will move to £29,000.00 for the sponsor to prove in order to meet the financial test.

1. Those changes would apply on 11 April 2024, those applying on the Appendix FM category for the first time.

2. Applying for extension and settlement, the applicant/sponsor needs to meet the minimum income requirement (MIR).

Apply for a partner visa

Given the changes being applied by the Home Office, there are still considerations under Article 8 ECHR in line with exceptional circumstances.

1. If you don’t meet the normal Immigration Rules, Home Office does consider cases that do not fall within the policy law.

2. Where there are children involved, the Home Office will consider third party financial support.

Applications that do not meet the general immigration policies, you can still apply under the partner visa rule and provide evidences including information to support your application. If the partner visa is refused, a right to appeal is generated and a First Tier Tribunal will decide whether the decision is proportionate and fair.

EU Settlement Scheme

1. The EUSS is being reformed to meet some of the legal challenges and allow those holding pre-settled status sufficient time to apply for the EUSS settled status.

Global Business Mobility

The visa category being updated by the Home Office, allowing overseas business to come and set-up in the UK.

2. Once the sponsor licence is approved, a sponsorship certificate would need to be issued which would allow a senior person of the business to come and

set-up the entity in the UK.

Initial grant of the visa is 12 months, followed by an extension for 12 months. If you intend to remain in the UK longer than this, then a skilled worker visa application would be required using the applicable sponsorship certificate.

Speaking to ICS Legal Immigration Lawyers

