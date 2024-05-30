Here’s where you can watch the Champions League final this weekend – from Borough and Bermondsey to Peckham and Dulwich.

This Saturday (1 June) Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund at 8pm for the UEFA Champions League Final.

TfL has warned that travel across London may be difficult as fans make their way to Wembley Stadium – with delays expected on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.

But if you can’t make it to Wembley, you can watch it at one of these venues.

Borough

Bermondsey

The Vic, 68-70 Page’s Walk, SE1 4HL

The Blue Anchor, 251 Southwark Park Road, SE16 3TS

Bermondsey Bierkeller, 2-4 Tooley Street, SE1 2SY

The Old Bank, 239 Southwark Park Road, SE16 3TS

Dulwich

The Plough, 381 Lordship Lane, SE22 8JJ

The Castle, 280 Crystal Palace Road, SE22 9JH

The Cherry Tree, 31-33 Grove Vale, SE22 8EQ

Nunhead

Elephant and Castle

Walworth

The Good Intent, 24 East Street, SE17 2DN

The Red Lion, 407 Walworth Road, SE17 2AW

Peckham

White Horse, 20 – 22 Peckham Rye, SE15 4JR

Angel Oak, 31 Peckham Rye, SE15 3NX

Prince of Peckham, 1 Clayton Rd, SE15 5JA

Kennington

The Tommyfield, 185 Kennington Lane, SE11 4EZ

The Pilgrim Pub, 247 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QU

The King’s Arms, 98 Kennington Lane, SE11 4XD

Camberwell

The Joiner’s Arms, 35 Denmark Hill, SE5 8RS

The Tiger, 18 Camberwell Green, SE5 7AA

Rotherhithe

Salt Quay, 163 Rotherhithe Street, SE16 5QU

The Brunel, 47 Swan Road, SE16 4JN

The Moby Dick, Greenland Dock, 6 Russell Pl, SE16 7PL

