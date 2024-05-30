Here’s where you can watch the Champions League final this weekend – from Borough and Bermondsey to Peckham and Dulwich.
This Saturday (1 June) Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund at 8pm for the UEFA Champions League Final.
TfL has warned that travel across London may be difficult as fans make their way to Wembley Stadium – with delays expected on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.
But if you can’t make it to Wembley, you can watch it at one of these venues.
Borough
- The Lord Clyde, 27 Clennam Street, SE1 1ER
- Ev Bar, The Arches, 97-99 Isabella Street, SE1 8DD
- The Southwark Tavern, 22 Southwark Street, SE1 1TU
- St Christophers Inn, 161-165 Borough High Street, SE1 1HR
- The Charlotte, 204 Union Street, SE1 0LX
- The Ship, 68 Borough Road, SE1 1DX
- Redwood, London Bridge Station, SE1 9SP
- Duke of York, 47 Borough Road, SE1 1DR
Bermondsey
- The Vic, 68-70 Page’s Walk, SE1 4HL
- The Blue Anchor, 251 Southwark Park Road, SE16 3TS
- Bermondsey Bierkeller, 2-4 Tooley Street, SE1 2SY
- The Old Bank, 239 Southwark Park Road, SE16 3TS
Dulwich
- The Plough, 381 Lordship Lane, SE22 8JJ
- The Castle, 280 Crystal Palace Road, SE22 9JH
- The Cherry Tree, 31-33 Grove Vale, SE22 8EQ
Nunhead
- Man of Kent, 4 Nunhead Green, SE15 3QF
- The Old Nun’s Head, 15 Nunhead Green, SE15 3QQ
- Golden Anchor, 16 Evelina Road, SE15 2DX
Elephant and Castle
- Feed the Yak, 2 Sayer Street, SE17 1FG
- The Elephant and Castle Pub, 119 Newington Causeway, SE1 6BN
- The Rosy Hue, 6 Ash Avenue, SE17 1GQ
- The Prince of Wales, 51 St George’s Road, SE1 6ER
Walworth
- The Good Intent, 24 East Street, SE17 2DN
- The Red Lion, 407 Walworth Road, SE17 2AW
Peckham
- White Horse, 20 – 22 Peckham Rye, SE15 4JR
- Angel Oak, 31 Peckham Rye, SE15 3NX
- Prince of Peckham, 1 Clayton Rd, SE15 5JA
Kennington
- The Tommyfield, 185 Kennington Lane, SE11 4EZ
- The Pilgrim Pub, 247 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QU
- The King’s Arms, 98 Kennington Lane, SE11 4XD
Camberwell
- The Joiner’s Arms, 35 Denmark Hill, SE5 8RS
- The Tiger, 18 Camberwell Green, SE5 7AA
Rotherhithe
- Salt Quay, 163 Rotherhithe Street, SE16 5QU
- The Brunel, 47 Swan Road, SE16 4JN
- The Moby Dick, Greenland Dock, 6 Russell Pl, SE16 7PL
