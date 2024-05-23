An elderly Millwall fan has watched his team play for the first time in 60 years.

Ted Heardman, 82, watched the Lions beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at the Den, on Saturday, May 4.

The life-long supporter, a former Millwall darts team member, was a regular visitor in the ‘60s.

He also enjoyed a VIP tour of the ground, with staff from his Erith care home.

In his youth, Ted and his friends went to most of Millwall’s home games at The Old Den in New Cross.

Ted, who now lives at the Heathfield Court Care Home, said: “I loved this time with my mates. When I was in my late teens and throughout my 20s, we would go to the football and then head to the pub for a few beers.

“We went to away matches too, and always had such a laugh. I was also in a Millwall darts team, back in the 60s, and was awarded a tankard – which I still enjoy a pint from – when my team won the league in 1967.

“Once I got married and had children, we couldn’t afford to spend money on going to football games, so it’s been over 60 years since I was last at a match.”

Care assistant Zoe Burton, a fellow Millwall fan, was thrilled to join Ted on the tour.

She said: “Chatting to the residents, hearing their stories, and finding out about their hobbies and interests is my favourite part of my job as a care assistant.

“When Ted first made Heathfield Court his home, we soon started to chat about our love of football and found that we were both Millwall fans.

“When Ted told me he had never been to The New Den, I explained to him about our ‘Wish Tree’ where we support our residents to experience something they never had the opportunity to do, or to rekindle something they love from their youth.

“Ahead of the tour, we were both very excited, and then on the day to see how happy it made Ted was just the best.

“Getting to go back to watch a match made the whole experience extra special.”

