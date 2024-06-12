Graffiti scrawled on a Bermondsey war memorial has been branded “appalling” amid efforts to clear it up.

The mindless defacement appeared in the same week that people across Britain remembered the sacrifices made during the D-Day landings,

Southwark Council said removing the tag had “proven difficult” and a “more rigorous process” would be needed to remove the substance.

The graffiti on the Albert McKenzie VC Memorial on Tower Bridge Road was spotted by local Lib Dem councillor Adam Hood on Thursday, June 6.

The tag appeared on a Bermondsey war memorial as the nation was mourning its war dead. Credit: Victor Chamberlain

Albert McKenzie was a First World War seaman from Walworth who received a Victoria Cross for his role in the famous Zeebrugge raid of St George’s Day 1918.

Cllr Chamberlain, who is the leader of Southwark’s Liberal Democrat opposition, said “whoever did it should be ashamed of themselves”.

He added: “However, more concerning is the complete lack of urgency shown by Southwark Council to clean it up.”

Cllr Chamberlain also said the St Saviours War Memorial on Borough High Street was being mistreated, with e-bikes allowed to pile up around it, he added.

“This shows a deeply worrying lack of understanding of the sacrifices made by our veterans and service people from the council,” he said.

Albert McKenzie, who lived in Shorncliffe Road, off Old Kent Road, saw many of his comrades killed on April 23, 1918.

The British attack aimed to block the harbour of Zeebrugge to stop enemy ships gaining control of the English Channel.

The raid was a total failure. While many of his comrades died, McKenzie saw off several enemy troops, suffering severe wounding in the process.

The memorial, fundraised by Paul Keefe of the Stansfeld Oxford and Bermondsey Club, was unveiled in October 2015.

The monument was damaged within days, with scratch marks on its side described as “terrible”.

A Southwark Council spokesperson, said: “We were distressed to learn about this senseless act of vandalism and took immediate action as soon as we were alerted. Despite our best efforts, removal has proven difficult and we’ve had to take a more rigorous process to remove the substance.

“Removal is still ongoing and will take a few weeks to complete. While we hope this is an isolated incident, we will be taking anti-graffiti measures to preserve the memorial going forward.”