A chance for locals to ask MPs questions will take place tonight at a church in Bermondsey.

As the general election looms, the local churches of the area have invited candidates from the five main parties standing in Bermondsey and Old Southwark to a hustings event on Thursday 27 June from 7.30pm.

It will be a chance for locals to ask burning questions in the hope of being more informed when it comes to voting.

Attendees are advised that all the local streets have car parking restrictions until late in the evening so should seek alternative transport.

The venue is St James Church, Thurland Road, SE16 4AA.