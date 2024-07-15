Bermondsey Carnival will honour its late organiser Russell Dryden with a special tribute set at this year’s celebration.

The free annual festival in Southwark Park will be held on the bank holiday Monday of August 26.

Russell Dryden, a local fishmonger who worked tirelessly to keep the 124-year-old festival running, sadly passed away last month.

Bermondsey Carnival organisers said: “A special tribute set is planned in memory of Russell.

“Russell’s profound love for the arts, particularly music, and his talent as a musician are remembered through this dedicated performance.

“Former band members, dear friends, and associates of Russell have come together to honour his legacy with a set that includes his original songs and some lively covers to energise the crowd.”

This year’s event features two stages; the main stage and a brand-new 250-capacity tent.

R&B artist Shola Ama is the headliner and will be joined on the main stage by DJ G-Smallz and 2Ton.

Lively disco group The Wild Violets will also perform, followed by the Aboriginal reggae from No Fixed Address and world music from Tajabones.

In the tent stage, Noel from Bermondsey Radio will kick off the show with a mix of soul, motown, and more.

Later, electronic music will take over with the Nancy Noise headlining the second stage. She will be joined by the beloved outlaw Jessie James, local legend Rafe, and the up-and-coming star DJ Izzie.

Plenty of activities will be on offer in the main arena, including the chance to test your football skills in a ‘Beat the Keeper’ game.

A team from sports retailer Decathlon will be around to keep audiences active while stalls organised by local community groups will be on hand with advice, information and good conversation.

Bermondsey Carnival will take place in Southwark Park from 1pm until 8pm on Monday, August 26.

For more information email bermondseycarnival@gmail.com or go to their website www.bermondseycarnival.com

