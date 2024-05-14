A Bermondsey-based charity, which supports individuals with special educational needs (SEN) to become independent, is set to host its annual summer fair.

The free event will take place at the Bede Centre on Abbeyfield Road on Wednesday 29 May and is a major fundraiser for the charity.

This time they are raising funds for Bede’s special summer program, which serves over 100 people with learning disabilities and autism each year.

There will be various attractions at the event, including a wrecking ball game to commemorate the demolition of Maydew Tower, the centre’s tallest and nearest neighbour.

The fair will have a raffle with prizes generously donated by local businesses in Southwark and beyond.

Prizes include tickets to Peckham’s rooftop cinema, Brighton Pier wristbands, a dinner at Wimpy for two, climbing lessons from Arch Climbing Wall, and more.

Visitors can enjoy food from the Bede Cafe and a barbeque. The event will also feature a Tombola stall, a bric-a-brac section, and stalls with toys, nearly new clothes, and books/DVDs.

Last year’s summer fair raised £1,767, and the charity aims to exceed that total.

Bede’s special summer program includes popular trips like a boat journey along the Thames and an excursion to Southend.

Bede maintains an allotment in Southwark Park, a nature garden on Aspinden Road, and helps older residents in the local community with gardening, cleaning, and shopping through its award-winning Inside Outside project.

The charity aims to empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to become more independent.

Everyone is encouraged to come along and join in the festivities, enjoy the food, try their luck in the raffle, and support a great cause.

The event is on Wednesday 29 May at the Bede Centre, Abbeyfield Road, SE16 2BS from 11am-2pm.