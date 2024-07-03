Two men, including a 64-year-old from Bermondsey, have appeared in court after a woman was seriously injured following a stabbing in Lewisham.

On Friday 24 May police were called to Lewisham Way at around 9am to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman in her 30s for stab injuries.

Fortunately, her condition is not considered life-threatening.

Jorge Enrique Borges, 64, of Buttermere Close, Bermondsey and Mateo Valencia Cano, 24, of Whitehorse Lane, South Norwood appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 July charged with conspiracy to murder.

Cano was also charged with attempted murder; robbery; and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both were remanded to appear at Crown Court on Monday, 29 July – confirmation of the venue awaits.



Borges and Cano were arrested on 28 June and charged the following day.