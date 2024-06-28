Bermondsey pupils buried a time capsule deep under the new City of London Police HQ for people who ‘won’t have even been born yet’ to find.

Children from Galleywall Primary made the capsule to reflect the year 2024 and put their stamp on history.

They wrote letters, created a scrapbook, and collected artefacts to include. They are also sending plant seeds into the future as a science experiment they devised themselves.

Foundations are being laid at the Salisbury Square Development in the City of London, a brand-new court facility for His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services and a new City of London Police HQ.

Every class wrote letters to people of the future.

Some pupils went down to the police HQ construction site on Tuesday to bury their precious things under it.

Year 3 teacher Katie Ludlam organised the event and it was her class who took the lead. “All pupils in the school were invited to write to people of the future,” she said. “It’s amazing to think people who dig this up won’t even have been born today.”

Pupils Joshua and Aishwaryaa got to attend the burying ceremony and commented on the world might be like when the time capsule is opened. “I fear they will have cut down all the trees,” said Joshua, “I think I’d prefer to live in the present than the future.”

Aishwaryaa said she thought the world might be controlled by AI and buildings would be taller.

Galleywall primary in Bermondsey is part of the City of London Academies Trust. It has strong connections to the City and pupils have a keen interest in London’s history. “Today we make history,” commented Ms Ludlam.

Construction company Mace plans to complete the building in 2026.