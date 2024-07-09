Jazz fans are invited to two free concerts on Bermondsey Square between now and September.

Bermondsey Square Jazz Days will host events on Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, September 1.

Event founder Stephen Pierre and his Jazz Collective will play for those who come down.

Jazz Days have supported young musicians from renowned music schools including The Royal Academy, The Guildhall and The Trinity Laban College of Music.

The concerts are managed by The Unity Music Arts Team, a grassroots organisation set up by Stephen Pierre.

Find out more here: https://bermondseysquare.co.uk/free-jazz-sundays-in-the-square-2024/