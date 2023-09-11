Bermondsey Street Festival is also back this Saturday (September 16) with a bang after last minute cancellations last year.

Spread across three locations in SE1, the day-long festival promises village fete vibes and a host of live entertainment – from theatre to maypole dancing via Moroccan music and breezy jazz – as well as its piece de resistance: the dog show.

Here’s what’s brimming out of each location…

Leathermarket Gardens

Leathermarket Gardens is the throbbing heart of the festival.

Here, you’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped into olde worlde village life, because entertainment takes the form of a maypole dance, followed by a dog show hosted by pooch accessories shop Holly and Lil. Cheer loudly for the Best in Show.

The action doesn’t stop there, either: roaming the streets are some intriguing characters, including an 8ft tall Victorian tea lady with a free-wheeling cake trolley; a pair of cavalry horse guards on hobby horses and a towering Elizabeth I accompanied by a less imposing Sir Walter Raleigh.

Tanner Street Park

In Tanner Street Park, you’ll find street food galore as well as fully stocked bars and the chance to kick back listening to live music.

Bermondsey Square

Bermondsey Square is hosting a riot of musicians throughout the day.

Bring a blanket and a picnic, and settle yourselves down for the chance to listen to ‘jazz, blues and grooves’, with a rotation of performances taking crowds from morning ‘till evening.

Bermondsey Street Festival is taking place in Bermondsey Square, SE1 3FD; Tanner Street Park, SE1 3GS; and Leathermarket Gardens,

SE1 3HP. September 16, 11am – 7pm.

Admission: FREE.

www.bermondseystreetfestival.org.uk