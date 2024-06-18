A single mum says she has spent eight years living in a mouldy Bermondsey flat, causing her children nosebleeds and hospitalising her eight-year-old daughter.

Glory Uhunarabona, 45, claims to have spent around £4,000 on new furniture after she says workers destroyed her home while carrying out failed repairs.

Glory, who works a dinner lady at a local school, has even paid doctors roughly £75 to send letters urging Southwark Council to move the family over health concerns for her asthmatic eight-year-old daughter.

Apologising, Southwark Council has admitted Glory’s living conditions are “unacceptable”, accepting that it must “permanently resolve” the damp and mould.

Mould in the bathroom keeps reappearing despite her efforts to clean it, Glory says. Credit: Glory Uhunarabona

Glory said: “They think because I’m a single mum and my English isn’t good they can ignore me. Please give me a good home for my children. It’s fresh hell here. I fear for them.”

Glory has pleaded with Southwark Council to move her out, which she says has never identified the cause of the mould.

She is especially concerned about her eight-year-old daughter who has been hospitalised with respiratory distress and chest infections.

Doctors’ letters say the girl’s hard breathing is “exacerbated” and “triggered” by her “damp surroundings”.

Glory also showed us several photos of her children suffering nose bleeds in the past, which she believes was caused by the damp.

Glory believes her children’s nosebleeds have been caused by the damp and mould. Photos supplied by Glory Uhunarabona – we have deliberately edited the photo to help conceal the children’s identifies.

Nosebleeds can be caused by respiratory irritation, according to health professionals and academics.

Teachers at the children’s school have grown so concerned that they have also written to Southwark Council.

One letter expressed concerns for their ‘physical health and mental wellbeing’ and that moves to temporary accommodation may have prevented them from achieving their potential.

Glory moved into her Wickfield House council flat since 2015 . Southwark Council has twice relocated her and her four children to do repairs – once to temporary accommodation in Bromley and once to a hotel in Wandsworth.

But when she returned from her four-month stay in Bromley in 2020, Glory says she not only found the mould was still there, but that much of her furniture had been broken.

Glory says she returned from temporary accommodation in 2020 to find the family’s beds had been destroyed. Photo from Glory Uhunarabona

Photos shared with Southwark News show carpets torn up, cupboards snapped and beds split into pieces.

She and her four children were forced to sleep on the floor for a year, sharing a single room to avoid inhaling mould spores, Glory said.

Her children’s school had to step in and find new beds for the family.

Carpets had been torn up and furniture dismantled, Glory said. Credit: Glory Uhunarabona

Glory has since spent over £4,200 on furniture and repairs, which she had to pay back via installments.

Glory says the GP has sent so many letters to Southwark Council that doctors have started charging her up to £30 each time.

Courage, nineteen, who recently completed his A Levels, said: “It’s hard to do homework and revise in this environment. I could have done way better than what I achieved.”

Despite her pleas, Southwark Council has not relocated her, with her dedicated housing officer often ignoring correspondence, Glory said.

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “These are unacceptable conditions for anyone to live in, and we apologise to Ms Uhunarabona and her family for how distressing it must have been for the mould to return for a second time when she went back to her property.

“There is clearly a specific issue with this property which our repairs teams will need to address to permanently resolve the mould and condensation.

“We will also look into all the matters Ms Uhunarabona has raised and speak to her about both her family’s housing situation and what has happened.”