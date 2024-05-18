Charities are using free office space in Bermondsey thanks to a company fighting the affordable workspace crisis.

PPL, a management consultancy, has established a ‘Hub’ on Mill Street – 120sqm of open office space reserved for charities and not-for-profits.

Local charities, many of which have struggled to find affordable premises, have jumped at the chance.

Among them is Read Easy Southwark, an organisation teaching adults to read, which described the space as “perfect”.

Diabetes UK, Women’s Health Advocacy Network and the Fragile X Society have also taken up the offer.

Claire Kennedy, Joint Chief Executive at PPL, said: “This is an initiative to channel the power of in-person creativity and collaboration to get the best out of the important work being done by charities and not-for-profits across the UK.”

In April, Community Southwark warned that 46 per cent of surveyed Southwark Charities were based in unaffordable premises amid ‘skyrocketing’ land values.

The organisation has established a ‘matchmaking service’ to connect charities with landlords.

To find out more and book The PPL Hub, visit https://ppl.org.uk or contact Hub@ppl.org.uk