When fire unexpectedly struck a flat on the Longfield Estate last weekend, neighbours immediately leapt to the woman’s aid. Now the ash has settled, Southwark Council must listen to long-held worries about safety on its council estates.

Nickola Chatham’s life almost took a very dark turn on Saturday (May 18) when the front of her flat caught fire. Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Thankfully Nickola acted fast, evacuating her children from the flat. Once she was out, the neighbouring Fenlon family worked together to extinguish the fire using pots and tubs filled with water hurriedly filled at the kitchen sink. Downstairs, neighbour Lawrence is looking after Nickola while her flat is repaired.

Residents are now planning to hold events to reassure families, and especially kids, that the Longfield is a safe, happy space. This could easily have been a tragedy. But thanks to neighbours’ bravery and quick thinking, it’s a reminder that council estates are still places of genuine community.

A public event on the estate would be a great way of reinforcing this tight-knit community after a traumatic event. But there are also practical steps Southwark Council could take. Residents told Southwark News they want to see security doors installed on the blocks. As it stands, anyone can access the walkways around the estate.

Longfield residents aren’t alone in this. Last December, south Bermondsey resident Grace Power was chased into her estate by an assailant. The terrifying ordeal was made worse by the fact that she was chased right to her front door because there was no external security door.

It led the Southwark Liberal Democrats to call for an urgent review of security doors on council estates across the borough. Councillors also highlighted numerous cases of estates that had security doors that had stopped working. Residents on the Longfield are now urging the council not to dither, and get their blocks secured as a matter of urgency.

We often hear about the disintegration of traditional community bonds. We hear about a loneliness crisis where neighbours live shoulder-to-shoulder but don’t know each other’s names. Clearly, the Longfield is a surviving example of that traditional, community-minded, south London estate. So it’s vital residents get the investment they need to keep that going.