Two defiant residents have camped out in plant pots to prevent work being done on their communal garden in Bermondsey.

The patch of green by the Thames is being refurbished with money meant to compensate residents affected by the construction of the Thames Super Sewer.

But the furious saboteurs say their views have been sidelined, with the grant money being spent on works they do not want. They would prefer to have the money given directly to residents so they can decide how to use it.

Local resident Vanessa Muyiwa-Ojo said she had ‘not been consulted at all’

The co-founders of Wilder, a company contracted to carry out the works, insisted residents were properly consulted and it was a “shame” that “nice” improvements were being disrupted.

Speaking from inside a planter on Monday, June 17, local resident Maxine Charlton said: “We want them to hold full consultations because there were only three residents who got to say what they wanted.”

Her friend and fellow local resident Vanessa Muyiwa-Ojo said: “I have not been consulted at all. I have lived here 34 years!”

Wilder, a not-for-profit organisation carrying out the works, said the grant, which is administered by Southwark Council, had been approved by an independent panel.

Co-founder Leanne Churchill, a former Southwark councillor, said: “It’s a bit of a shame because we thought it would be nice for people to have planters here.

The council-owned communal garden sits right on the Thames

She believes estate residents are largely in favour of the works but “scared” of certain residents’ “reactions”.

“I have had people shouting in my face since 8am [this morning],” she said. “It’s not like we’re making profit from it.”

A local child had been looking forward to getting involved in but his mother had been deterred by the protestors, Ms Churchill said.

She said residents had had “ample opportunities to respond” to consultations.

Leaflets had been put through people’s doors and a meeting held at the neighbouring Old Justice pub which three residents attended, she said.

Some residents say they haven’t received consultation documents through their letter boxes.

This latest episode is part of a long-running dispute between residents and the authorities over the £1 million Thames Tideway Community Enhancement Fund.

The money is meant to compensate residents whose lives are disrupted by the Thames Super Sewer construction, which began in 2016.

Although it will transform London’s antiquated sewer system, which is over capacity, the noisy construction backs right onto residents’ gardens.

Maxine Charlton would prefer to see a community hall built but it is understood her bids have been unsuccessful.

A petition, reportedly signed by twelve residents out of fourteen, urged Wilder not to submit the bid in October 2023.

“We demand that a proper consultation is carried out to all residents before any plan is finalised and funding is approved,” it said.

Maxine has admitted to trying to sabotage the project by calling the delivery company to take away the planters yesterday morning (Monday, June 17).

As well as installing the planters Wilder has been contracted to create a flower meadow, build bin shelters, bike storage and restore a fountain on the green.

Thames Tideway said The Chambers Wharf Community Enhancement Fund is administered by Southwark Council and directed us to them when approached for comment.

Southwark Council has been approached for comment.