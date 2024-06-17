A mural of England’s Eberechi Eze, which was painted on the country’s ‘most patriotic estate,’ was visited by the footballer’s whole family.

Residents on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey had the tribute done after the local hero, who plays for Crystal Palace, was called up for the Euro 2024 squad.

Chris Dowse, who lives there, said they were elated when his family surprised them with a visit on Friday (14 June.)

He told the News, “His mum and dad, his sister, his brother, his wife, some of his cousins and then a lot of his friends came down.”

“At one point there were about 40 cars parked on the estate.”

Although Eze couldn’t be there in person, they were able to speak to him from Germany.

“We Facetimed him,” he said, “it was pretty special.”

Residents of the Kirby beam with Eze’s family and friends.

A video posted online showed the humble 25-year-old midfielder reacting to the mural, commenting:

“This is insane man. This is insane. Your picture is painted on a wall somewhere.

“Someone’s painted you. It’s in the ends as well! So that’s huge. My family are going to be out there taking a picture soon.

“Nah, grateful man. I feel like I’m representing the whole of south! That’s what it feels like, probably not, but it feels like I am, man.

“Glory to God, man, glory to God.”

The new artwork, done by street artist Mr Meana in conjunction with Merwalls, is framed by an estate of hundreds of England flags.

Chris added that their long-time tradition of putting up flags was nearly scuppered by the cost of living crisis.

“We used to pay 33p for flags – now they’re £3 each.

“We were always gonna do something but we didn’t know if it could be the same this year.”

They are also raising money to get their park reopened. “We need £500 for the flags and any extra will go towards getting our park back. It’s been closed for 3 years.”

“I’m not expecting a penny from anyone. But anything we do get is amazing.”

The estate has never been the same since a video went viral of their sea of England flags in 2018. That video has over 6.5 million views.

“We were doing it long before the fame came along,” Chris added.

Chris said ‘when’ England gets to the final, they plan to have a big screen out and BBQs.

Click here to donate to their fundraiser.