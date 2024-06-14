Eric Cantona has reportedly been spotted walking a goat outside an old school Bermondsey boozer.

The former Manchester United striker was doing filming at The Victoria on Pages Walk on Thursday, June 13.

Eric is believed to have been participating in an advert for Ford that might hit screens during the Euros 2024 tournament.

Eric Cantona doing filming around Pages Walk

The pub is just a stone’s throw away from Millwall’s home ground, The Den.

The towering French forward, turned actor, enjoyed a glittering career in English football.

He scored 70 goals and bagged 56 assists in 156 appearances for Manchester United and Leeds.

Cantona’s charismatic presence and distinctive style on the pitch made him a fan favorite, earning him the nickname “King Eric.”

After retiring from football in 1997, Cantona transitioned to a successful acting career, starring in numerous films and television series.

His contributions to football were recognized in 2002 when he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.