A Bermondsey pub has been saved from being boarded up after a nearby brewery stepped in to take over.

St James of Bermondsey, a pub on St James’ Road is now under the management of Anspach & Hobday, one of the breweries on the beer mile.

The venue is owned by Stonegate, one of the thousands of pubs they acquired when they bought EI in 2020.

As a result of this deal, they became the UK’s largest pub group – and subsequently fell into a mountain of debt (£2.2bn).

After taking over St James of Bermondsey four years ago, Stonegate had been running it as their own business. But recently they were forced to search for new tenants as the pub was ‘failing.’

John Hobday, co-owner of the company that has taken on the lease, said: “It was quite successful – but recently this site has suffered.

“A week before it was due to be boarded up, we stepped in and took over the lease.

“It would have been closed from the beginning of February if we hadn’t.”

Anspach & Hobday has been operating as a popular brewery in the area for ten years, working with pubs and at their site.

But Jack added that whilst it is positive news that a pub has been ‘saved’, there are some restrictions.

As a brewery, they have their own beers they were hoping to sell, but being part of a big pubco they have to pick from the list on offer.

Jack expressed his disappointment, commenting: “When you’ve got an area that’s famous for beer – and you’re only 100 metres away from the beer mile – it’s a shame to be restricted against selling local beers.”

This includes their best-selling stout, London Black, which Jack called, ‘Bermondsey’s answer to Guinness.’

They added that they would be keeping the pub warm temporarily whilst Stonegate looked for new tenants.

New manager Simon, who used to manage Marquis of Wellington, said they had given it a ‘new lease of life’, adding: “We’re excited to welcome the community back into this local pub.”

After visiting the pub under new management, Cllr Rachel Bentley commented: “I am delighted to see Anspach & Hobday, a successful local business, take on the treasured St James of Bermondsey. The strong business community here in Bermondsey is battling against the national trend of decline and showing how a thriving local economy can keep struggling businesses open.

“However, after years of this disastrous Conservative Government wrecking local economies, small businesses need as much support as possible. That’s why the Liberal Democrats would scrap business rates and replace it with a new, fairer levy that can help business boom and high streets flourish.”

We asked Stonegate what had gone wrong with this site specifically, but they did not respond at the time of going to press.

They will be hosting a Cask Ale event to celebrate at the end of May when for a whole week, beers will be ‘buy one get the other for £1.’

Look out on their Instagram @stjamespubse16 for more information.