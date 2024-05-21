Heroic families have prevented tragedy after a terrifying fire struck a Bermondsey council estate.

Nickola Chatham, 38, escaped with her three sons, suffering a painful burn while carrying her six-year-old through a flaming doorway.

The mum has thanked the fearless Fenlon family who frantically doused her home with pots of water before the blaze could spread.

The Fenlon family with utensils used to extinguish the fire

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life as their investigation continues.

The peace and calm of a sunny Saturday afternoon (May 18) on the Longfield Estate was shattered when six-metre flames engulfed Nickola’s front door.

“I was inside cooking when my six-year-old said ‘Mummy look what’s that shiny thing outside’,” she recounted.

When she opened the door, she saw a wall of “pure flames” spreading across her doorway.

The fire has ruined the front of Nickola’s flat

Flames rose several metres into the air singing the upstairs bedroom

The brave mum got her eldest sons, aged fifteen and thirteen, to run through a “tiny gap” in the fire, while she escaped with her six-year-old.

Three doors down, neighbour Nick Fenlon was preparing the family for an Auntie’s 70th when his son Ben, eleven, spotted a flaming canister on the walkway.

Springing into action, Nick, 50, removed the jerry can with a mop he grabbed from indoors.

Meanwhile, daughter Charley, fourteen, started filling bowls and tubs with water in the kitchen.

Mum Clare, 48, called the Brigade while Ben, eleven, cleared the doorway so Dad could ferry water to the fire.

Nick, a full-time carer, said: “It was a family effort! I was really shocked at how they came together like a little team. I’m so proud of them!

“I was running backwards and forwards like a nutter. Water was sloshing everywhere and the taps wouldn’t go fast enough!”

At the time, the Fenlons didn’t know Nickola and the kids had escaped their Dhonau House flat.

The fire damaged Nickola’s Longfield Estate bathroom

“It was just adrenaline. I knew my neighbour had three kids so all we were thinking about was them,” Nick said.

Daughter Charley said: “I was worried my dad was gonna go up in flames himself!”

The family extinguished the fire before the Brigade arrived, preventing it from destroying Nickola’s entire home.

Nickola has suffered a nasty burn to her forehead

But the flames have blackened her walls, ruined her door and windows, melted the guttering, and even damaged her bathroom.

Nickola, sporting a painful burn on her forehead, described the Fenlons as “amazing”, thanking the parents with a crate of beer.

Nick with his crate of beers bought for him by Nickola

The traumatised mum has suffered flashbacks and is struggling to sleep. She said: “It’s scary. You’d never think to ever be in a situation like that. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It was traumatic.”

But Nickola says local support has been “really good” and is determined to stay on the estate.

She said: “At the beginning, I didn’t want to come back here. But why should I be the one to run? This is my home.”

Firefighters rushed to the scene but the Fenlons had already put the fire out

Residents have urged Southwark Council to install security doors on the block to protect residents.

Lawrence Okulaja, 47, a neighbour helping Nickola, said: “We need to make this estate secure. We could have had four dead bodies in a flat.

“Only residents should have access…You have drug addicts injecting themselves sometimes.”

The incident has shaken the tight-knit community. Nickola’s six-year-old is worried about coming back and can’t stop talking about the fire.

The flames rose high enough to the damage windows above

So residents want to club together to hold events that reassure the Longfield Estate community.

They plan to invite the Fire Brigade down to help little ones get over any trauma and maybe get a bouncy castle.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Dhonau House, off Dunton Road, SE1 at 14:33hrs on Saturday, 18 May, to a fire within the building.

“Officers attended in support of the London Fire Brigade. One female attended a local hospital with burn injuries which have been declared as not life changing or life threatening.

“A male has been arrested on suspicion of arson with the intention to endanger life. A crime scene is in place at Dhonau House and displaced residents are being supported.”