Bermondsey’s most patriotic estate could paint over the mural of England footballer Fran Kirby.

The Kirby Estate – famous for decking itself in England flags during international football tournaments – decided to honour the namesake England star Fran Kirby with the artwork during the 2022 Women’s Euros.

But Kirby Estate resident and organiser of the flag displays Chris Dowse says the estate feels “deflated” by the Chelsea forward’s failure to visit the mural in the fourteen months since.

Now, people are suggesting which England icons could take her place.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Kirby Estate account tweeted: “After a year & a bit of having this lovely mural on our estate, we are now thinking it’s time 4 it to go!!”

The post claimed the estate had been “let down on numerous occasions”. “It’s left us feeling a little deflated .. question is .. who next?” it added.

The Kirby Estate first hit national news during the 2018 World Cup when their unique display of flag-waving fever gripped the nation’s hearts.

Since then their decorative antics have become increasingly elaborate, culminating in the thirteen-by-thirteen foot mural painted by the Murwalls street art collective free of charge.

Chris Dowse said: “It’s been fourteen months since the mural went up and she promised to come down.”

“Since then, it’s been constant let down and I feel like we’ve been ignored,” he added.

Chris said he’d still “love to make it happen that she comes down” but is now mulling over new famous footballing faces.

Ideally, they’d either have local roots, be an England legend or both.

Names being touted include Euro-winning England manager Sarina Wiegman, former England captain and Peckham Town FC Manager Mary Phillip, Woolwich-born Ian Wright and Peckham-raised Rio Ferdinand.

The estate would have to launch a crowdfunded to raise the money for a new mural.

Fran Kirby has been approached for comment.