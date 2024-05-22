A free event offering a ‘taste of Latin America’ with dance classes, stand-up comedy and music is coming to Bermondsey.

This Saturday (25 May), Carnaval del Pueblo is bringing a mini-festival to Magdalen Hall in SE1.

Known as Plaza Latina, the event will kick off with a Colombian drumming and dance session, followed by a meet and greet with Paddington Bear and his Guinea Pig friend from Peru.

All afternoon there will be dance classes, all free to take part in, from Cuban salsa to Brazilian samba.

There will be stand-up comedy in Spanish from an array of Latin American comedians. And music from Latin clubs will be the soundtrack of the day.

This fusion of colour, vibrancy and culture will take place against the backdrop of food cooking in outdoor stalls from Peru, El Salvador, Paraguay, Cuba, and Colombia.

Carnaval del Pueblo is a Peckham-based charity that has been running for 24 years – famous for a Latin American festival they host every summer in Burgess Park. After a 12-year break due to cuts in funding, the festival made its long-awaited return in 2022.

Director, Nuala Riddell-Morales said the popular festival will not be taking place this year, as they are busy preparing for a big one to mark the 25th anniversary of the charity.

“Next year will be bigger than ever – so watch this space!” she told us, adding that Plaza Latina will be enough to tide people over for now. “It’s like a mini Carnaval del Pueblo!”

If you can’t make this one, two further events will be taking place on June 15 and then on July 27.

When: Saturday 25 May, 12pm-10pm

Where: Magdalen Hall, Purbrook Street, Bermondsey, SE1 3DQ

Admission: Free