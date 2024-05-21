Bermondsey will honour the late Russell Dryden, the man of the Blue, at a free fun day event this weekend that he planned.

Aged just 65 years old, this larger-than-life character, who ran a fish stall in the market square on Southwark Park Road for 36 years, is believed to have died from a suspected heart attack last Monday night (May 14) at his home in Rotherhithe.

Before his sudden passing, Russell had organised an event to mark National Biscuit Day in the Blue. The day holds special significance for South Bermondsey, owing to the area’s proud association as the former site of the Peek Frean Biscuit Factory.

Fellow members of the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) decided to go ahead with the event this Saturday (25 May). They feel it is what Russell would have wanted and are encouraging people to use the day to mark his passing.

At the event, there will be live music, dancing, art activities, and of course, biscuits for all.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Peek Freans Museum exhibition in the market, guided by historian Gary Magold, who will provide valuable insights into the history of the biscuit factory and its impact on the local community.

Artists Sarah Sparkes and Frog Morris will lead an interactive session where families can decorate their own biscuits and biscuit boxes to take home.

The special tribute to Russell will take place at 2pm.

There will be an opportunity to sign his book of condolences throughout the day and songs he liked will be played in his memory.

Known to many as the Blue fishmonger, his connection with the area went far deeper than that. His family ran Crazy Prices shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years. He also championed local bands as part of Bermondsey Beat, showcasing them and eventually running the annual Bermondsey Carnival in Southwark Park.

A vocal champion for businesses, he founded the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) in the hope of transforming the ailing fortunes of the traditional Bermondsey town centre.

The event will take place on Saturday 25 May from 12:30pm-4:30pm.

