A free family-friendly Japanese festival will return to Bermondsey, with Eisa dance, music and cultural food celebrating the unique Okinawa islands.

Okinawa Day, a yearly celebration of Japan’s southernmost region, is coming to The Blue Market on Saturday, June 22.

The Okinawa island cluster once formed part of the Ryukyu Kingdom – which used to be its own country.

It has its a distinct tradition with influences from mainland Japan, Asia and the US.

Karate originated in the region and visitors will witness a spell-binding demonstration of the famous martial art.

Attendees can also expect musical performances from the London Okinawa Sanshinkai, guest performers from Europe and Japan, and craft stalls.

While Okinawa Day has been running since 2009, this will be its third year at The Blue Market.