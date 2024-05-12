Residents and businesses in Bermondsey have been invited to discuss the future of a disused retail unit on The Blue.

The former Thorowgoods furniture shop has been vacant since 2018 and become a ‘symbol of the area’s economic stagnation’, according to some locals.

A consultation evening will take place at Community Southwark in the Blue, 11 Market Place, from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 14.

The newly established Thorowgood Community Group, which is hosting the evening, said: “This prominent vacancy has become a symbol of the area’s economic stagnation and increase in crime.”

It added that the hope was now to establish a “safe, inclusive space that empowers residents and attracts investment”.

The group said it wanted to work collaboratively with organisations like Community Southwark and The Bermondsey Business Improvement District (BID).

The Thorowgoods furniture shop was once a thriving store at the centre of Bermondsey’s main high street.

The store closed around 2018 so Southwark Council acquired the property and started searching for a new operator.

In February 2020, Southwark councillors revealed there were plans to convert the unit into a cinema and community space.

The Really Local Group company was set to operate the three-screen venue, with plans to keep ticket prices down to £6.50 on average.

On the ground floor, there were plans to install a cafe, food hall, or ‘maker space’, as well as an art gallery.

But The Really Local Group has since withdrawn its proposal, sparking the latest push to get the building occupied.

The Thorowgood Community Group is hosting an open community consultation evening on Tuesday, May 14th, from 6-8 pm at Community Southwark in the Blue, 11 Market Place SE16 3UQ.

For more information about the Thorowgood Community Group and the upcoming community consultation evening, please email: thorowgoodcommunitygroup@outlook.com