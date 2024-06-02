The new ultra-modern almshouse that is revolutionising life for over 65s should be rolled out everywhere – but is that possible?

Appleby Blue in Bermondsey opened eight months ago and is going down a storm, with some commenting it feels like ‘living in a hotel.’

At first glance, you would never expect this stunning £25m build to be affordable. Especially given that most of the social housing stories we report on centre around rat infestations, mould and chronically broken lifts.

But it is. The majority of residents receive housing benefits, so most of the costs are covered.

A modern, spa-like design and amenities contrast with the often-rotten conditions of much of the dated UK social housing stock.

Regular activities and visits from the outside community tackle the social isolation that plagues people after they have lost a partner, or their families have moved away.

The life expectancy of older people from poorer backgrounds is typically lower than their wealthier counterparts – but this way of living appears to be reversing it.

This project came as part of a section 106 obligation from the developer doing up the Blackfriars almshouses.

For a group in society that feels pushed aside, this seems like a way to make sure they feel included in their own futures. However, at this cost, would it be possible to replicate everywhere? Or is it just a one-off success story?