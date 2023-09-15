A Bermondsey man who tried to burgle homes in Tunbridge Wells – and pretended to be looking for a bed and breakfast when he was caught – has been jailed.

Nigel Williams, 50, and his accomplice Nabil Abozid, 47, of Blackfriars, were jailed for a combined seven years and one month.

“Courageous” residents, including a retired police officer and a workman, were among those who helped catch the pair in what was described as a “public-spirited intervention”.

Detective Constable Kim Bashford, of West Kent CID, said: “These criminals expected to plunder properties in Kent and return to London without being detected.

“They failed in their plan and were confronted by courageous residents who found them intruding into their homes.”

On the afternoon of Friday, October 21, Abozid and Williams travelled from London by train hoping to break into people’s homes.

At the first house they gained entry to, its occupants caught them in the hallway.

Kent Police said the intruders pretended they were looking for a bed and breakfast and asked the victims not to call the police, before leaving.

Shortly after, they managed to open the front door of another property but were unable to access one of the internal flats.

Later, they rang the doorbell of a house occupied by a retired police officer who, deeming them suspicious, followed them to Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Once there, the duo entered another house and were chased outside by a woman.

The victim called out to some workmen to stop the burglars and one of them tripped Abozid who fell over.

The retired police officer and workmen briefly restrained Abozid but he broke free.

However, he was detained a short distance away by officers who arrived swiftly at the scene.

He was taken into custody and later charged with three burglaries.

Meanwhile, Williams had fled back to London but, on his way home, persistently rang Abozid’s phone, which had been seized by police.

Williams was quickly identified as the second burglar and was arrested at home the next day. He was also charged with three burglaries.

Both men pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Wednesday, September 12, 2023, Abozid was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment and Williams to three years and ten months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Kim Bashford concluded: “‘I would like to thank those whose public-spirited intervention delayed one of the fleeing suspects, while a quick response from local patrols ensured he was detained nearby.

“Our message to offenders who consider travelling into our county is clear. You will be identified, tracked down and will answer for your crimes before the courts.”