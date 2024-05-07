A man in Bermondsey has been arrested following reports of ‘shots fired’ last night.
Police were called to the scene on Scott Lidgett Crescent, off Jamaica Road, at around 7:56pm.
The road, now a crime scene, remains cordoned off with tape.
Evidence suggested a firearm had been discharged and police established the suspects ‘left the scene on mopeds/motorcycles.’
A man in his 20s was later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in custody.
There were no reported injuries and enquiries continue.
A Met Police spokesperson: “Police were called at 19:56hrs on Monday, 6 May to reports of shots fired at Jamaica Road, SE16.
“Police attended. At the scene, evidence was found to suggest that a firearm had been discharged.
“Initial enquiries established that the suspects left the scene on mopeds/motorcycles.
“There were no reported injuries.
“A man, aged 20s, was arrested on suspicion of firearm offences. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains.
“A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 5967/06MAY24.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
