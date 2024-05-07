A man in Bermondsey has been arrested following reports of ‘shots fired’ last night.

Police were called to the scene on Scott Lidgett Crescent, off Jamaica Road, at around 7:56pm.

The road, now a crime scene, remains cordoned off with tape.

Evidence suggested a firearm had been discharged and police established the suspects ‘left the scene on mopeds/motorcycles.’

A man in his 20s was later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in custody.

There were no reported injuries and enquiries continue.

A Met Police spokesperson: “Police were called at 19:56hrs on Monday, 6 May to reports of shots fired at Jamaica Road, SE16.

“Police attended. At the scene, evidence was found to suggest that a firearm had been discharged.

“Initial enquiries established that the suspects left the scene on mopeds/motorcycles.

“There were no reported injuries.

“A man, aged 20s, was arrested on suspicion of firearm offences. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains.

“A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 5967/06MAY24.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.