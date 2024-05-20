A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire in Bermondsey.

A woman was left with burn injuries although they are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police and firefighters rushed to Dhonau House, off Dunton Road, at 1.33pm on Saturday, May 18.

Police and the London Fire Brigade responded to the incident

Emergency services had been alerted to a fire within the residential building.

Police arrested the man and a crime scene as placed at Dhonau House, with displaced residents being supported.

Detectives’ enquiries remain ongoing.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade have been approached for comment.

Police have urged anyone who may have any information to call them on 101 quoting ref 4244/18may.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.