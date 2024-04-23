A man was rushed to hospital with a ‘chest injury’ after reports of a stabbing in Bermondsey, this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Camilla Road at the junction with Lynton Road at around 1:43 pm – including an Air Ambulance.

The man who had suffered the injury was treated there and then taken to a major trauma centre by ambulance.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 1:43 pm (23 April) to reports of a stabbing on Camilla Road, SE16.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on the scene in less than a minute.

“We treated a man at the scene for a chest injury and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The News will update on this story once we’ve received updates from the police.