A wheelchair user says he’s spent two years “staring at four walls” and “watching Eastenders repeats” because he’s trapped behind a foot-high step.

Colin Hutley, from Bermondsey, says Southwark Council denied him a ramp over his property’s troublesome doorstep over health and safety concerns.

The 65-year-old, whose leg is amputated, is now “desperate” for a move to a disabled-accessible flat that would give him “a bit of independence”.

The step has been troubling Colin for two years

Southwark Council said it “really sympathises” with Colin and blamed a “desperately short supply of wheelchair accessible properties” for his predicament.

Colin, who has been fighting for a move for two years, is now terrified he can’t escape his sixth-floor apartment if there’s a fire.

He said: “Picture sitting here looking at four walls all day. I can’t watch Eastenders anymore. That bores me to tears.

“I don’t even get the TV guide anymore because I know what’s on! Southwark Council must think I should sprout wings and fly out!”

He added: “If there was a fire in this property I’d die. I couldn’t get out!”

The former forklift driver’s health problems began in 2015 when he started experiencing numbness and difficulty walking.

He thought he was having a mini stroke but a doctor’s visit revealed he had blood cancer.

Colin said the drugs he was prescribed caused his leg to develop infectious ulcers leading to its amputation in 2021.

He claims his surgeon urged Southwark Council to move him into a disabled-accessible flat but those pleas were ignored.

After the amputation, an occupational therapist visited his home to assess whether he should have his home adapted.

But Colin claims he was told a ramp would interfere with the walkway posing a risk to other residents and was too high for him to safely wheel over.

Southwark Council has confirmed that building regulations meant a ramp couldn’t be installed over his doorstep.

Since April 2022 Colin, who doesn’t have a computer, has been getting his sister to bid for accessible properties.

But Colin claims the two properties he’s been offered so far weren’t accessible.

He said one had a high doorstep and the other’s doorways were too narrow to fit his wheelchair through.

Colin says getting an accessible flat and “getting a bit of fresh air” would “mean the world to him”.

The only time he gets to leave is when hospital transport takes him to his monthly appointment when staff carry him over the step.

“They hate that step. Every time I open to door to them they say ‘oh it’s the man with the step,” he said. “I’m not a big person but it’s still awkward for them.”

Councillor Sarah King, cabinet member for council housing, said: “Southwark, like all central London boroughs, has a desperately short supply of wheelchair accessible properties and we really sympathise with Mr Hutley’s situation.

“When they become available, they will be directly offered to tenants like Mr Hutley who are in the highest need. Our new build council housing programme includes the creation of new wheelchair accessible properties to increase supply.

“We do retrospectively adapt some homes to make them accessible but it is not always possible, as is the case with Mr Hutley’s current property. We will continue to support him and I sincerely hope that he gets an offer to view a suitable home very soon.”