A man and his deaf Norwegian Forest cat, who have over a million online followers for their famous cycling videos, paid a visit to Southwark to make people smile.

Travis Nelson, who lives in north London but is originally from San Francisco, came down to Borough for a ride with his unique cat, Sigrid.

“She’s a Norwegian Forest cat, she’s got blue eyes and she’s deaf,” he said.

Right before the pandemic, Travis said he moved to London for a job – but during lockdown when everyone was only able to leave the house for exercise he started taking Sigrid, who was a kitten then, out on bike rides.

Three years later, the pair go out every other day and have made quite a name for themselves online – amassing 1.5 million followers on social media.

We caught up with the dynamic duo in Borough and joined them on a ride to Bermondsey.

“We like riding around this area – it’s a lot of fun to go along the Thames path. I try to get south of the river when I can.”

As he and his feline friend rode around Borough Market and along to the Shard and Guy’s Hospital, there was a flurry of smiles and turning heads, with several people stopping for photos.

One lady down Borough High Street looked quite starstruck as she stopped them and said she recognised them from their TikTok videos.

“For the most part, I just try to make people happy,” Travis explained. “I do this as my job.

“We do charity promotion and advertising here and there.”

He said a few months ago they visited the Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children, who he said were inspired when they found out Sigrid was deaf too.

On their rides around the capital, Travis said everyone stops to pet Sigrid, and even some celebrities are charmed by her. “We ran into Harry Styles the other day,” he said.

They have also recently bumped into esteemed actress Helena Bonham-Carter, who asked him to stop so she could pet ‘Sigi’ and Jeremy Clarkson – although Travis said he did give them ‘a death glare.’

“It’s easier to meet people with her. I think people stop us because it’s rare to see a cat on a bike looking so relaxed – and also she’s unusual looking. And she’s so soft and sweet.”

“She’s a gift – she opens doors,” he added.

Click here to see our TikTok of when we met Travis and Sigrid.