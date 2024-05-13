A passionate Millwall fan has thanked a Batman star for ‘changing his life’ after his early prostate cancer diagnosis.

Lions supporter Chris Davies, 75, was so moved by actor Colin McFarlane’s radio appeal he got a check-up.

The dynamic duo will walk the March for Men next month – a charity fundraiser organised by Prostate Cancer UK.

Colin McFarlane has appeared on talkSPORT to talk about prostate cancer.

The Batman star, who also voiced The Cube in the ITV show, spoke about prostate cancer with such “emotion and eloquence” that Chris couldn’t ignore it.

Chris, a well-known football journalist, said: “It’s hard to imagine where I’d be now if I hadn’t listened to the radio that day, or had popped out to make a cup of tea and missed it. Thankfully I didn’t.

“Colin spoke so persuasively, with such emotion and eloquence that it hit all the right spots with me. I remain forever grateful to Colin for pushing me over the line…who knows what might have happened with further delay?”

The Bromley man was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given ten years to live.

“That means I probably won’t see Millwall in the Premier League,” Chris quipped.

Rather than getting him down, Chris says the tough news has given him a “new perspective” on life.

He and Colin, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, are among 2,000 people walking 2.5km, 5km or 10km through Battersea Park for charity on Sunday, June 2.

Colin, 62, said: “Meeting Chris and hearing his own story was an incredibly emotional moment for me as he told me that hearing my words in an interview was the prompt he needed to get checked. It inspires me to do more, knowing that your words really can save lives.”

You can sign up for the March for Men here