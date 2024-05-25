Millwall military veterans will complete a 44km nighttime hike marshalled by Gurkhas to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Members of the newly-formed Millwall Military Veteran Football Club will march with football equipment slung over their backs – concluding the walk with a 5-a-side match.

Tommy’s D-Day Trek, a fundraising challenge marking the D-Day Landing’s 80th anniversary, will go through the Kent countryside on Friday, June 7.

Joined by Millwall Community Trust Staff, trekkers set off at midnight, travelling through villages, fields and woodland.

The route concludes at the historic Chilham Castle, with weary trekkers enjoying a hard-earned kickabout at the end.

Breakfast will be included along the route to keep participants fully fuelled mid-way through the trek.

Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) is a national charity. Since 1919 they have provided crucial accommodation, welfare, and employment support to injured veterans and people with disabilities.

To donate to the cause, click here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/millwall-community-trust-1715767287554