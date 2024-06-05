Neil Coyle has been confirmed as Labour’s candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, the MP has said.

Rumours had swirled that Labour would block his candidacy after a racism scandal saw him suspended from the party for fifteen months.

But Mr Coyle has told Southwark News that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has endorsed him.

He said he was “proud” to be a Labour candidate for “the best community in the country” and hoped to be a “strong voice” for local people under a Labour government.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

The endorsement means Mr Coyle will stand a third time, having taken the constituency from the Lib Dems in 2015.

In 2022, Mr Coyle made headlines after launching drunken, expletive-laden tirades in Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar.

Henry Dyer, a political journalist of British-Chinese heritage, accused Mr Coyle of using a racial slur when referring to Chinese supervillain ‘Fu Manchu’.

Mr Coyle, who later revealed he was battling alcoholism at the time, was also accused of calling a parliamentary assistant a “c*nt”.

He lost the party whip from February 2022 until May 2023, during which he time sat as an independent MP.

An Independent Expert Panel later found that he had breached parliament’s bullying and harassment policy.

The MP had previously had a complaint of sexual harassment upheld against him over an incident at a Labour conference.

Mr Coyle has apologised for his “insensitive” remarks on several occasions and is now teetotal.

After being suspended from the Commons for five days by the expert panel, he was restored to the Labour Party in May 2023.

In an interview with this paper, the former Southwark councillor revealed he was drinking twelve pints a day at the time.

The MP’s sobriety is understood to have been key to Labour’s decision to restore the whip.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chair of the Independent Expert Panel, said: “In relation to both episodes, it was clear that very marked abuse of alcohol was at the root of events.”

Mr Coyle said: “I know I serve the best community in the country and am proud to have helped so many local people and to be Labour candidate here again.

“I hope in just a few weeks to be able to be a strong voice for Borough, Bermondsey and Rotherhithe in a Labour Government offering a more positive future, extending opportunities and improving the UK after 14 years of chaos, division and incompetence under the Tories, 5 of which were in Coalition with their Lib Dem allies.”

The row over Diane Abbot MP, who intends to stand for Labour despite previously claiming Keir Starmer wanted to block her, recently pushed Neil Coyle back into the limelight.

Prominent left-wing journalist Owen Jones wrote on X: “After Labour MP Neil Coyle racially abused a journalist and had a sexual harassment case upheld against him, he was allowed to stand again… Compare and contrast to Diane Abbott.”

Mr Coyle, who joined the Labour Party aged sixteen, holds a 16,000 vote majority, achieving a 0.9 per cent increased share in 2019.

The 45-year-old is considered a staunch Starmerite despite backing Jeremy Corbyn in 2015 – a decision he came to “regret”.

He has been vocal about the need to arm Ukraine in the war against Russia and fight anti-semitism inside and outside the party.

He is also outspoken on local issues, often criticising Labour-run Southwark Council over housing issues.