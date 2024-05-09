Bermondsey drivers say huge potholes are “busting up” their cars, causing lengthy detours and forcing council pay-outs.

A local business owner said he’d had £2,000 in compensation from Southwark Council but would still rather they “just got fixed”.

Residents say cracks and divots on St James’s Road and under the bridge on Southwark Park Road are particularly troublesome.

Cars can be seen avoiding this pothole on St James’s Road

Southwark Council claims to “prioritise” potholes on high streets like Southwark Park Road but failed to respond to this paper’s request for comment.

Daniele Lucia, a local business owner, said: “A lot of our guys have had damage to their vehicles because of them and we’ve managed to get the council to pay for it.”

His company gets long-term unemployed people and offenders into work in the rail, hospitality and cleaning industries and his employees are often on the road.

He added: “If a vehicle is damaged and the tyre is blown at night, it’s very difficult to get it fixed quickly enough that they don’t miss their shift.

“Some of our guys avoid Southwark Park Road altogether but that can add twenty minutes onto journeys. I’d rather the council just got them fixed!”

A crack in the floor on St James’s Road

Katie Boyd, a Bermondsey resident who drives to work, said: “They bust up your tyres! It’s a nightmare!



“I’ve got a black box on my car and my insurance always thinks I’ve had a crash because the potholes are so bad.

“The car I’m driving is really low so I’ve damaged my car before. It’s just annoying that you’ve got to try and dodge them!”

Southwark Council says it prioritises potholes and other road defects depending on the risk of injury or damage they pose.

Road repair teams should repair ‘serious safety risks’ within two hours, ‘high risks’ in 24 hours, ‘medium risk’ in seven days and ‘moderate risk’ within 28 days.