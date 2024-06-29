A grime artist has released a Euros-themed freestyle filmed at the Kirby Estate.

Tommy B’s ‘A message to Gareth’ went live on social media just days ago and has already got people talking in the area.

In the video, he can be seen giving England manager Gareth Southgate some tongue-in-cheek advice about how to make sure the team steps up their game into the European championships.

Despite starting off strong in their first match against Serbia, winning 1-0, England drew in its last two games. The uninspiring scores and play have left lots of fans disappointed.

Tommy B references this when he says: “Question – how do you p*** off a whole country? Easy – score one goal and then sit back.”

Asked about the choice to film it in Bermondsey, he said: “It wasn’t planned. We were a the studio in Peckham throwing around ideas.

“I did some euro freestyles before so we thought of doing that.

“So I made the beat on the spot and wrote the lyrics on the spot, then memorised it.

“One of my friends thought of the Kirby as it was just a mile down the road.”

He is from Essex but says he’s known about the famous patriotic estate for years.

“The Kirby is legendary,” he told us, “I love how they do the England flags. I’m proud of it.”

He said he’s been rapping since he was young: “I started writing my own lyrics when I was nine.”

Describing his style, he said: “It’s social commentary. I try to tap into the opinions and funny stuff that I see.”

“Grime is my foundation. That’s where I started.”

He added that he thought football could bring everyone together and hoped to bring back some of the community spirit that has been lost.

Click here to hear more of Tommy B, including his debut album, Spiritual Hooligan, which dropped last year.