A free exhibition for residents to reflect on the Old Kent Road, before the influx of thousands of new homes, will take place this month.

‘If You Pass Go’ – hosted at the Livesey Exchange – will celebrate and reflect on an area currently undergoing regeneration.

The exhibition is part of the London Festival of Architecture 2024.

Plans have been approved for thousands of new homes on the Old Kent Road, including a 48-floor skyscraper on the Southerwood Retail Park.

In addition, many more are still in the planning stage. The incoming changes could see as many as 20,000 new homes built in the area.

With the Bakerloo extension on hold, the architects behind this exhibition, Alexander Christie and Matthew White, felt the speed of change had slowed down, ‘allowing time for reflection.’

The arts and culture space, LEX 2, which opened last August will host the events.

It is an opportunity for residents to see projects designed by architects, photographers and artists for the area.

Anyone with an active interest in architecture, history, regeneration and the trajectory of London is invited to stop by.

The London Festival of Architecture is taking place throughout June and most events are free. Another local event is a street art workshop to reimagine grey walls in Bermondsey on 29 June, where attendees will be able to paint a mural.

When: 22 June – 23 June; 11am – 4pm

Where: Livesey Exchange 2, 567 Old Kent Road, SE1 5EW

Find out more information here.